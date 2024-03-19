Resurgence for Sydenham Scouts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Have you ever thought that your son or daughter might like to learn new skills, make new friends, and try some different activities? Have you thought about volunteering? The 1st Sydenham Scout Group can provide these opportunities. The Scout Troop (for boys and girls aged 10 to 14) closed because of the pandemic.

The Troop re-opened on 1 January 2023 and has grown by more than 70 per cent since re-opening. The Group offers opportunities to boys and girls aged 6 to 14.

The Scouts have been camping, hiking, and cooking outdoors. Calvin, one of the Scouts in the Group said, “I think Scouts are wicked. Camping is the best bit.” Other activities the Scouts have enjoyed include war hammer themed evenings, chip shop hike, visit to the fire station and a visit from the police.

During their time with Scouts the young people will develop skills. These will include teamwork, problem solving, leadership, self-confidence, social skills, and responsibility. In a recent survey, 88 per cent of Scouts said they tried activities in Scouts that they had never tried before.

The Group has a family camp planned for July which is open to parents/carers, brothers, and sisters of children in the Group. Camps are always great opportunities for everyone to have some fun and experience some of the activities the Group do.

Josh, one of the volunteers with the Group said, “I have really enjoyed gaining experience in leadership skills and learning about all of the activities and experiences that Scouting has led me to”.

In a recent survey, 85 per cent of volunteers said there was flexibility around their volunteering commitment and the same proportion would recommend their charity as a great place to volunteer.

For further information about the 1st Sydenham Scout Group, please contact John Godbert at [email protected]