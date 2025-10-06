Revolutionary 'sports pod' aims to inspire West Coventry students

The groundbreaking new sports changing facility has been built at the school, providing sustainable, private changing and showering spaces for students.

The aim is to encourage more children to push themselves harder in PE and sports lessons, by eliminating the stigma that often surrounds communal changing and showering.

Karen Weston, Head of Sport at West Coventry, explained: “The Department for Education approached us with a plan for the sustainable buildings, and we thought it could really make a difference for our students.

“We’ve found that body image and anxiety around showering and changing in front of other students presents a significant barrier to young people, especially girls.

“Many students didn’t want to go out, work up a sweat or roll about in the mud playing rugby because they didn’t want to shower afterwards – now, we hope the new facility will change this.”

The sustainable building is split into two sections. In one, a new open-plan communal changing area is like a professional football locker room, with a large bench in the middle and each student having their own separate hooks and boxes. It also has 14 individual shower cubicles.

In the other section, there are 24 private and individual changing cubicles, along with 14 individual shower cubicles, each with their own shower, bench and hook.

The new facility will be officially opened for regular use on November 2nd at the Tile Hill Lane school, which is part of the respected Arthur Terry Learning Partnership.

Headteacher Ana Neofitou said: “Since Covid, many young people haven’t been doing enough exercise, which is quite worrying. Giving students privacy to change and shower is a crucial step towards encouraging them to be more active.”

The new facilities have been built with sustainable technology. They are GenZero construction system pods, clad in treated timber with a cement board base and a concrete curb.

The roof is fitted with photoelectric cells to provide low carbon renewable energy, while the colour is based on a healthy living palette, and reflects the Academy colours.

Mrs Neofitou called it “a sustainable building for the future” – and it’s already generating excitement around the school.

Mrs Weston said: “There’s a tangible buzz around school amongst staff and students wanting to use the new facilities and make the most of our expansive grounds and outdoor spaces.

“Sports is a huge part of the curriculum at West Coventry Academy. It’s not just about academics, but promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. We want students to feel valued and invested in.”

Only a few students have seen the Sports Pod so far, and they’re already singing its praises. Four students shared their thoughts.

Taran Virdee said: “The school pushes us to do the very best we can, and the new facilities give us motivation.”

Braxton Wilson said: “PE is important because you can be outside with your friends while still learning something and being active.”

Olivia Stringer said: “I like the new separate changing rooms and showers, I think more people will want to do PE because of it. Not many students have seen it so far – some people have heard about it and can’t wait to see it!”

Holly Sharman said: “Some people don’t like PE because of the sweating. The new showers will encourage people to take part in PE, which I really like.”

If the new facilities prove a success, it could revolutionise sports education across the UK.

Mrs Neofitou said: “The sports pod means West Coventry are part of a research project that could change sport teaching across the UK. It’s so exciting for the school to be at the forefront of change.”

