Rising HE film and television student shines at Coventry’s Phoenix Film Festival

A “dedicated learner” studying film and television at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College has been named runner up in the 2025 Coventry Phoenix Film Festival Young Filmmakers category.

Nathaniel Hale, currently in the first year of his HE programme at NWSLC’s Hinckley Campus, impressed judges and peers alike with his innovative storytelling and technical skill.

His latest project, which explores converting a graphic novel into a short film, secured him the prestigious runner-up position in a highly competitive field of emerging talent at the annual celebration of independent filmmaking.

The Coventry Phoenix Film Festival is an in-person two-day film festival which took place at Fargo Village in Coventry during the month of April 2025.

Nathaniel Hale (left), currently studying the first year of his HE programme in film and television, is going from strength to strength.

Nathaniel said: “Making this film and turning a graphic novel idea into something real was a fun and rewarding challenge.

“I am so grateful to my tutor John Watson for pushing me and to my family and friends for all their support.”

The festival launched in 2022 to coincide with Coventry's year as the UK City of Culture, and has grown into a popular and exciting annual event, now entering its fourth year.

The programme consists of screenings of curated films, documentaries and animations selected from the competition categories, as well as industry talks, filmmaker Q&As, an infamous film quiz, and vital networking events, culminating in an awards ceremony, where winning filmmakers will walk away with trophies and a coveted place as a CPFF winner.

Nathaniel’s passion for filmmaking began in 2022 when he enrolled on NWSLC’s Level 2 Media Course. From the outset, he demonstrated remarkable dedication and creativity, earning the Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire’s (Mike Kapur OBE) Award for Young People – Special Achievement of the Year.

He was also a vital part of the College’s WorldSkills UK team, helping the Level 2 group compete nationally. Building on that experience, Nathaniel progressed to the Level 3 course where he was awarded Bronze in the national WorldSkills UK competition for Creative Media in 2023.

Lloyd Miller, Curriculum Area Lead for Performing Arts, Media and Music at NWSLC, said: “Nathaniel is a hardworking, dedicated learner who actively gets involved with college life. It’s been a pleasure to see him grow as a creative and a professional. His success at the Coventry Phoenix Film Festival is well deserved and highlights the bright future he has ahead in the film industry.”

The Coventry Phoenix Film Festival encourages submissions from all genres with the hope of promoting and supporting filmmakers both regionally and from around the world, providing another legitimate platform for a global audience to discover their work.

NWSLC was rated “Good” by Ofsted, with “Outstanding” recognition for student behaviour and attitudes and the top accolade of being ‘strong for skills’ following an inspection in November 2024.

For more information about NWSLC’s courses and success stories, visit: www.nwslc.ac.uk.