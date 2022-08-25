Rising Rugby star Kelise in spotlight for Shakespearean 'monologue slam'

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelise.

A rising star from Rugby took to the stage at the Birmingham Hippodrome as part of a ‘monologue slam’ organised by a prominent national theatre company.

Kelise Foster is currently studying a degree in Performing Arts at Rugby College and came through an open audition process to star in MonologueSlam UK.

The show was set-up to showcase talent in the industry and is supported by the Mawa Theatre Company.

The company is the UK’s first all-Black, all female Shakespeare Company representing women of the African diaspora.

It addresses how Black and Black Mixed-Race Women are represented in classical text and explores how Shakespeare translates to Black audiences, producing content

that focuses on themes within his works that correlate with the Black

community.

Kelise, 19, from Rugby, performed the Ophelia monologue from Hamlet to an audience at the Hippodrome, with the performance soundtracked with a live DJ and the monologue slam judged by a panel of industry experts.

She was one of 20 performers showcasing classic monologues on the evening.

Kelise said: “I have only recently starting acting and have historically been a dancer on stage.

“I’m developing a passion for acting and filming, so this was an incredible opportunity for me.

“My tutor contacted me and let me know about the open audition, so we put together a

tape and submitted it.

“It was strange to walk into such a big theatre and then see the audience, but everyone was really warm and inviting.

“It was an amazing experience and it’s something I’ll remember for a long time. I had a chance to learn from the incredible performers around me, many of whom had much more experience.

“My confidence as an actor is continuing to grow and I think the course at Rugby College has played a huge part in that. After this experience, I’m definitely going to look to take more auditions and test myself further.”

Rugby College is part of college group WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group). BA (Hons) Performing Arts is delivered through WCG’s new Warwickshire College and

University Centre (WCUC).