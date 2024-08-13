Rotarians bring a unique kind of peace to Nuneaton special school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special school in Nuneaton has taken delivery of a Peace Pole thanks to local Rotarians.

Members of Nuneaton Rotary joined staff and pupils at ARC School Ansley for the dedication ceremony in their peace garden recently.

The independent specialist school provides education to children and young people on the Autism Spectrum with social, emotional and mental health needs, communication needs and cognition and learning needs.

The Peace Poles form part of a drive by Rotary to tackle the underlying causes of conflict, including poverty, discrimination, lack of access to education, and unequal distribution of resources.

Rotarians, teachers, deputy head Angela Howe and students gather for the peace pole dedication

Anita Atkinson, Community Committee Chair of Nuneaton Rotary Club, said: "The pole is planted in a lovely clearing in the school grounds and provides the pupils with a quiet and peaceful spot in which to take time out to restore tranquillity and calmness during their school day.

“We like to engage pupils in the project by asking them to either write a poem or select a published poem about what peace means to them and then vote on it. The winning poem is then engraved on a plaque planted alongside the pole.

“Our aim is that the pole provides a focus for pupils to reflect and take time out to restore calm and peace of mind in today's confusing and sometimes chaotic state. We all have so much going on in our heads with today's constant communications and information overload and we hope that the pole will offer a haven to restore some tranquillity.

“ARC Ansley's poem, written by a Year 9 pupil, was a great illustration of this and the last two lines were a good message for all of us: ‘Whatever you do please just be kind to yourself, each other, the planet and animals.’

“Another pupil read out Winston Churchill’s wartime “never surrender” speech which added to the reflective mood of the occasion.”

Made from recyclable materials, the Poles give a powerful message ‘May Peace Prevail on Earth,’ which can be conveyed in eight languages, reflecting the school/ community in which they are planted. Braille can also be included.

The idea originated in Japan in the wake of the destruction wrought by the second World War and the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It was adopted by the World Peace Society Charity and became accepted by the UN as a one of the accepted International Symbols of Peace.

Rotarian and Peace Project Co-ordinator, Margaret Morley, said: “As Peace Co-ordinator I was delighted to be invited to attend Nuneaton Rotary Club's third planting. It was a very moving occasion and it was lovely to hear the young people reciting their poems. You could really see the pupils had thought about peace and what is means.”

Each year the Rotary also awards more than 100 fully funded Peace Fellowships training for dedicated leaders around the world. And, since the program began in 2002, the Rotary Peace Centres have trained more than 1,500 fellows across 115 countries, many of which now serve as leaders in governments, the military, education, law enforcement and international organisations like the United Nations.

Rotary’s commitment to peace, also takes many other forms such as carrying out service projects, supporting peace fellowships and scholarships.

Amal Rampal, District Governor for Heart of England Rotary, said: “Peace is a cornerstone of Rotary’s mission. We refuse to accept conflict as a way of life. We believe when people work to create peace, in their communities, the changes can have a global effect.

“Peace Poles are an internationally recognised symbol of the hopes and dreams of the entire human family.

“Today, over 70 million people are displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution and human rights violations. Half of them are children! If Rotary is to create an environment where peace should prevail, where better to start than with our children.”

Nuneaton Rotary Club is already planning two more poles for schools in the area. Any schools or organisations interested in finding out more are invited to contact Margaret Morley at: [email protected].

Find out more about the work of Nuneaton Rotary Club via here.