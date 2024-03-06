Rugby charity rescues neglected dog found covered in poo, fleas and sores

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A neglected dog found covered in poo, fleas and sores has been rescued by a Rugby charity.

The poor pooch is in now in the safe hands of the dedicated team at Pawprints Dog Rescue.

She was found in a terrible state.

Poor Phoebe was in a terrible state.

Anita Twigger, found of Pawprints, said: “Once we had got to grips with her flea infestation she spent a while with our groomer.

"She was with the groomer for more than two days. Her her skin was so sore.

“We thought she may be difficult to groom, thinking perhaps this was why she was in such a bad state, but she was actually perfect.”

The dog, who her resuers have named Phoebe, had faeces wrapped in her fur - indicative of a dog kept in a small, confined and soiled area.

Look at her name...Phoebe has been loved back to health.

Anita went on: “The yeasty smell from her skin was eye-watering. You could smell that ten feet away from the grooming room.

“During the groom, a flea collar was discovered, but due to how it was matted in with her fur, it was likely to be extremely old.”

Phoebe, who is aged from eight-12, has cataracts in both her eyes and and limited vision in one.

There were open and oozing sores on her back, a combination of flea bites, matted fur continually pulling on her skin, and filth, all causing infection.

She has had a thorough check with the vets but a dental check revealed she will lose many of her teeth.

Anita said the rescue has contacted Doglost to rule out matches of lost/stolen dogs based on markings and other identifications.

She said: “We agree that Phoebe’s welfare had been compromised in the conditions she has obviously been kept in and are concerned that there may be other dogs being held in the same environment.

“Therefore, if Phoebe’s owner/s are following her story, we would urge you to reach out to us.

“Please let us take any dogs you have and give them a life they deserve.”

“No soul should be kept in such conditions. Please, please do the right thing.”