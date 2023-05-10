Concerns over the grubby exterior of Rugby College have been swept aside by bosses.

The once shiny Rugby College buildings in Technology Drive may look in need of a spring clean.

But bosses stress their focus is on the quality of what happens inside and say latest stats show they are achieving great results across their colleges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson said: “WCG’s priority at Rugby and all of its other colleges is on achieving positive outcomes for our students.

A view of Rugby College from Technology Drive.

"A total of 94 per cent of students who completed a further education course in 2022 went on to a positive destination, including further study, employment or higher education.

“More than 1,000 students study at Rugby College each year on a wide variety of programmes including full-time further education, degree programmes and adult part-time courses which help to provide necessary skills for employment.

“The government funding and tuition fees we receive for these students is focused on helping them to achieve their qualification goals within the college.”