Rugby College to stage musical written by one of its very own students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rugby College is set to stage a jukebox musical which tells a story of love, abuse and a murder mystery written by one of its very own students.

Second year Level 3 performing arts students will perform Miss Winters at the college’s Platform Theatre at 7pm on May 23 and 24.

The musical was written by the college’s own Maisie Spence and follows the story of Christina Winters, a woman on the 1950s American jazz scene, and her memories of her marriage breakdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Audiences can expect a musical telling the story of love, abuse, affairs and revenge resulting in murder, with the lead role of an old Christina played by Laila Cosgrove and a young Christina played by Kayla Day.

Writer and director Maisie playing the character Jaz.

It is the final major project for the students and has also seen them take on full production roles including costumes, hair and make-up, set design, props and lighting.

The cast also includes a number first year students who will perform as dancers in the show.

Maisie said: “It’s been so surreal having this piece performed and I’m very grateful for the opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so amazed by the creativity and talent of the people I’ve gotten to work with. They’ve brought something I’ve written to life and made it so much more than I ever thought it would be.

“It’s been an interesting experience, we have ups and downs, but it’s been incredibly rewarding to see it all come together, and I can’t wait for it to be performed.”

Ruth Ditch, Dance Lecturer for Performing Arts at Rugby College, which is part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group), said that the students have worked hard to develop the performance.

She said: “It’s fantastic that the students are able to perform an original musical written by one of their peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maisie is an extremely talented writer and she very much designed the characters around the students on the course.

“The project has been very student-led, and the whole cast has enjoyed developing the script and making the show their own.

“It’s a very good show, with an unexpected twist at the end, and we hope that audiences will enjoy the performance.”