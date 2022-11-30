Tackling climate change was a key element of the council's Corporate Strategy 2021-2024, while a survey was undertaken to find out what residents think about climate change and how the council can help residents lead 'greener' lives.And the council hosted the borough's first Climate Summit in 2021 to bring organisations together to focus on working in partnership to deliver on the borough's climate ambitions.Cllr Emma Crane, Rugby Borough Council's climate change champion and portfolio holder for communities and homes, said another significant step in the council's drive to net zero was the recent adoption of the Climate Change and Environmental Impact Assessment, which puts climate considerations at the heart of the council's decision-making process."We're driving forward with our commitment to reduce the council's greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2030, and the Climate Change Strategy marks a major milestone on our journey," Cllr Crane added."Tackling the growing threats of climate change and nature loss requires decisive action and changing the way all of us lead our day-to-day lives."While a massive challenge, it's also an exciting opportunity to make positive changes and we all have a part to play."The council has launched a dedicated website for its work to combat climate change - www.rugbynetzero.co.ukThe website sets out the council's vision for achieving net zero and includes information about the Climate Change Strategy and the action plan.The council also intends to publish performance data on the website so residents can keep track of the action plan's progress.Cllr Crane said: "We have baselined the council's carbon footprint and have already started implementing the strategy across the organisation, from ensuring the council's electricity supply comes from 100 per cent green energy sources to partnering with local authorities across Warwickshire and West Midlands to invest in a major new recycling centre set to open next year.