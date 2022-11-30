Rugby Borough Council has launched a Climate Change Strategy setting out ambitious plans to reach 'net zero'.
The strategy sets out how the council intends to deliver on its target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 while taking a lead on transitioning Rugby to a low carbon, nature positive, environmentally sustainable borough.
A Climate Change Action Plan accompanies the strategy, creating a framework which details the council's plans to make climate change a cornerstone of all its operations.
The action plan also recognises the council's unique position to deliver, enable and influence change - from delivering on its own climate change ambitions and enabling other organisations to embrace a low carbon future via council policies and procurement, to influencing partners and government to support the council's work.The strategy builds on the work the council has undertaken since declaring a climate emergency three years ago.
Tackling climate change was a key element of the council's Corporate Strategy 2021-2024, while a survey was undertaken to find out what residents think about climate change and how the council can help residents lead 'greener' lives.And the council hosted the borough's first Climate Summit in 2021 to bring organisations together to focus on working in partnership to deliver on the borough's climate ambitions.Cllr Emma Crane, Rugby Borough Council's climate change champion and portfolio holder for communities and homes, said another significant step in the council's drive to net zero was the recent adoption of the Climate Change and Environmental Impact Assessment, which puts climate considerations at the heart of the council's decision-making process."We're driving forward with our commitment to reduce the council's greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2030, and the Climate Change Strategy marks a major milestone on our journey," Cllr Crane added."Tackling the growing threats of climate change and nature loss requires decisive action and changing the way all of us lead our day-to-day lives."While a massive challenge, it's also an exciting opportunity to make positive changes and we all have a part to play."The council has launched a dedicated website for its work to combat climate change - www.rugbynetzero.co.ukThe website sets out the council's vision for achieving net zero and includes information about the Climate Change Strategy and the action plan.The council also intends to publish performance data on the website so residents can keep track of the action plan's progress.Cllr Crane said: "We have baselined the council's carbon footprint and have already started implementing the strategy across the organisation, from ensuring the council's electricity supply comes from 100 per cent green energy sources to partnering with local authorities across Warwickshire and West Midlands to invest in a major new recycling centre set to open next year.
"Climate change and the environment have been embedded in the town centre regeneration strategy, set to be unveiled next month, while we're moving forward with our work to transition the council's fleet to low and zero carbon alternatives," Cllr Crane added.
"We have a long road ahead of us and a lot of work to do, but the Climate Change Strategy has mapped out our path to net zero and we're determined to deliver on our ambition."