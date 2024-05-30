Rugby family win coveted spring lambing photography competition at Moreton Morrell College

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A family from Rugby has been named winner of a coveted spring lambing photography competition.

The Reed Family were among the more than 3,000 visitors to Moreton Morrell College, part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group), for its popular Lambing and Animals Weekend.

Mum Laura, dad Tom and their three children Olive, Henry and Freddie attended the event last month at the college’s Nethermorton Farm for a third successive year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olive, who is two-years-old and was already experiencing her third lambing event, was cuddling a new born lamb when Laura saw the opportunity to capture a heart-warming photo.

PICTURE CAPTION: From left to right - Daniel Hale, Freddie, Henry, Laura Reed, Olive and Tom.

Visitors were encouraged to share their best photos on social media with the #MMLambs to be in with the chance of winning a prize.

Laura submitted her photo and it was selected by the college as the winning entry for this year’s competition.

The family returned to the college to collect their prize which included a canvas print of the winning photograph and a delicious hamper filled with an assortment of honey, fruit juices, fudge, cookies and more from Pershore College, which is also part of WCG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura said: “It was the third year we had been to the event - the first time we brought Olive along she was only a baby!

“Olive loves animals and it’s the perfect event for her. It’s great for the boys too to get the chance to visit a real-life farm and learn about agriculture. My eldest son Henry is interested in animals, wildlife and conservation. Who knows, one day he might be coming back here as a student.

“It was really exciting to win the photography competition this year and we have already put the canvas photo on Olive’s bedroom wall.

“The photo happened when I noticed that Olive was cuddling one of the lambs. We caught the perfect moment that she gave the lamb a little kiss on the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking forward to coming back again to the event again for another year.”

Daniel Hale, Farm Manager, was on hand to present the family with their prize. He said: “Every year we get some lovely submissions to our photography competition and that was the case again this year.

“Laura and Olive’s submission stood out from the crowd as it captured a really natural moment with a lamb, a special moment which is exactly what our lambing weekend is all about.

“We’re already planning next year’s lambing event and will be bringing it back again in April 2025.”