A former Avon Valley student will soon be leaving the country after being offered a football scholarship at an American university.

Dan Coles, 18, left school in 2020 during the early months of the covid pandemic.

Now, in August, he will pack his boots and head to Carson Newman University, Tennessee, where he will begin a four-year football scholarship that will combine playing football with academic studies.

While at Avon Valley, Dan played for the school football team and also played at county and district level.

Dan Coles in his Avon Valley days.

After leaving school, he went down the academy route.

In December 2021, he was part of the Rugby Town Academy team that faced Cheltenham Town FC in the FA Youth Cup third-round.

They were one of just two teams from outside the football league to progress to that stage of the competition.

They were knocked out but still made history as it was the furthest the academy had got.

In addition, Dan has regularly played for Lutterworth Athletic FC and was vice-captain for the season just finished.

Ahead of that campaign the club, nicknamed The Atho, tweeted: ‘Manager Ross Blockley is pleased to announce the signing of our 21/22 fans’ player of the season Dan Coles. Dan will be instrumental for Atho this coming season’.

Avon Valley headteacher Alison Davies said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Dan who has continued to pursue his footballing dream since leaving us at AVS.