Rugby Free Secondary School celebrates 'positive and record-breaking' GCSE results

Rugby Free Secondary School pupils get their GCSE Results. Picture supplied.

Rugby Free Secondary School is proudly celebrating the positive and record-breakingachievements of their Year 11 students, following the publication of this year’s GCSEresults.

Following on from last week’s excellent A Level results, this set of GCSE results are also the best in the history of the school, both in terms of progress and attainment.

The results showcased the positive work that both students and staff have undertaken together, much to the happiness of all involved with Rugby Free Secondary School.

Year 11 students performed especially well in the following subjects:

• English

• Maths

• Triple Sciences (Biology, Chemistry, Physics)

• Combined Sciences

• History

• Art

• Geography

• Sociology

• Religious Studies

• Sport and PE

• Digital Media

• Design Technology

• Business Studies

• Home Languages

Following the publication of results, there were multiple success stories in Year 11, with some of the highlights as follows:

• Annalise B: 1 x Grade 9, 7 x Grade 8, 2 x Grade 6

• Lucy C: 4 x Grade 8, 4 x Grade 7, 1 x Distinction*

• Sandra K: 1 x Grade 9, 5 x Grade 8, 1 x Grade 7, 3 x Grade 6

• Will C: 2 x Distinction, 1 x Grade 9, 2 x Grade 8, 2 x Grade 7

• Anastasia G: 1 x Grade 9, 2 x Grade 8, 4 x Grade 7, 2 x Grade 6, 1 x Distinction*

• Elif D: 1 x Distinction, 1 x Grade 9, 3 x Grade 8, 4 x Grade 7

Headteacher Iain Green congratulated Year 11 on their achievements, and outlined his pleasure with the achievements of all involved: “I would like to say a huge ‘well done’ to all of the students receiving their GCSE results, today.

"Once again, Rugby Free has demonstrated that we are a school that develops the academic and personal potential of each individual student, and to have such brilliant A Level and GCSE results in successive weeks is testament to the work that has gone on here.”

“I am so proud of this group of students, and I would like to pay tribute to our staff, who have gone above-and-beyond to make this happen. So many of our students have shown true resilience during their time with us, and we are very proud of them.

"We all wish them every success either at Sixth Form, College, or in their next educational step.

"Thank you, and well done on being such great role-models for the rest of the school.”

“This school is going from strength-to-strength, and we look forward to welcoming so many students from RFSS, and across Rugby, into our Sixth Form.”

Key Stage 4 Raising Standards Leader, Laura Edmonds, also praised the Year 11 cohort: “We could not be more proud of Year 11 students and all of our staff.

"At Rugby Free we have such a solid, caring community and always work together to strive to achieve the best possible outcomes all round, for all students.

"This year’s results reflect many years of hard work, care, dedication and teamwork.”

“While their grades allow them to travel onto subsequent exciting chapters of their lives, we also know that Year 11 will take away lots more from RFSS alongside their amazing academic results, and we’re very proud of that too.

We wish them every success in the future and are looking forward to welcoming many of them back into our Sixth Form in September.”

Brenda Mullen, the CEO of Learning Today Leading Tomorrow Trust, added: “It is great to see such a positive set of GCSE results, following a positive set of A Level results.

"These outcomes are the result of the combined efforts of our committed students, supportive parents and our truly dedicated staff team.

"I am really proud of our leadership team, who have worked tirelessly all year to make this happen.

"The school and Sixth Form are in such great shape, and I am so happy for everyone that has been on this journey.”