Rugby headteacher 'in awe' of top performing GCSE students

Sriram Gunesan and Sriram Chakka both of whom achgieved 12 grade 9’s

A Rugby headteacher says she is ‘in awe’ of her GCSE students.

As GCSE results begin to return to pre-pandemic levels, more Lawrence Sheriff students have achieved top grades than ever.

Headteacher, Teresa Mpofu, said: “I am in awe of our students and the tenacity they have shown.

“They have worked incredibly well with their teachers to prove that hard work and determination can

overcome almost any obstacle.’

With 30% of all GCSE’s scoring a top grade 9 and 54% recording a grade 8 or 9 these results are better than the teacher assessed grades during the pandemic. Notably 31 students achieved all grade 7’s and above and two students achieved a clean sweep of twelve grade 9’s.

The headteacher also praised staff.