Rugby headteacher 'in awe' of top performing GCSE students
Amazing grades for Lawrence Sheriff
A Rugby headteacher says she is ‘in awe’ of her GCSE students.
As GCSE results begin to return to pre-pandemic levels, more Lawrence Sheriff students have achieved top grades than ever.
Headteacher, Teresa Mpofu, said: “I am in awe of our students and the tenacity they have shown.
“They have worked incredibly well with their teachers to prove that hard work and determination can
overcome almost any obstacle.’
With 30% of all GCSE’s scoring a top grade 9 and 54% recording a grade 8 or 9 these results are better than the teacher assessed grades during the pandemic. Notably 31 students achieved all grade 7’s and above and two students achieved a clean sweep of twelve grade 9’s.
The headteacher also praised staff.
She added: “As most of the students will be joining our sixth form I am looking forward to what the next two years will bring.”