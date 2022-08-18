Rugby headteacher pays tribute to students at Lawrence Sheriff for 'hard work and determination'
“They have been a wonderful group of students to work with” – Teresa Mpofu
The headteacher of Lawrence Sheriff School in Rugby has praised students for their ‘hard work and determination’ following the coronavirus pandemic.
Teresa Mpofu said a higher proportion of students at the school have achieved top grades as results return to pre-pandemic levels.
She said: “Our students should be very proud. Their hard work and determination has seen them overcome two years of disruption and uncertainty.
“They have been a wonderful group of students to work with and I am also incredibly grateful for the hard work of staff who have supported them.”
Most students have welcomed a return to traditional exams, with a chance to showcase their talents. Although exam boards provided a range of adaptations to support students, such as advance information, students sitting A-levels (and their equivalents) this summer have faced over two years of disrupted education.
In addition, grade boundaries have been based on a midpoint between 2021 and pre-pandemic grading of 2019. However through hard work, students at Lawrence Sheriff School have bucked the national trend with a higher proportion of students achieving A* grades.
Almost a third of A level entries at Lawrence Sheriff School gained an A*, which is higher than in 2019 and 2021, with 78% at A*-B grade. Six students have gained entry to Oxbridge and 20 students will progress to Medicine, Dentistry or Veterinary Science.
Staff said 29 students achieved 3 or more A* grades with 75% of students achieving at least one A* or A grade.