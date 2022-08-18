Rugby headteacher pays tribute to students at Lawrence Sheriff for 'hard work and determination'

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The headteacher of Lawrence Sheriff School in Rugby has praised students for their ‘hard work and determination’ following the coronavirus pandemic.

Teresa Mpofu said a higher proportion of students at the school have achieved top grades as results return to pre-pandemic levels.

She said: “Our students should be very proud. Their hard work and determination has seen them overcome two years of disruption and uncertainty.

Lawrence Sheriff students happy with their results.

“They have been a wonderful group of students to work with and I am also incredibly grateful for the hard work of staff who have supported them.”

Most students have welcomed a return to traditional exams, with a chance to showcase their talents. Although exam boards provided a range of adaptations to support students, such as advance information, students sitting A-levels (and their equivalents) this summer have faced over two years of disrupted education.

In addition, grade boundaries have been based on a midpoint between 2021 and pre-pandemic grading of 2019. However through hard work, students at Lawrence Sheriff School have bucked the national trend with a higher proportion of students achieving A* grades.

Almost a third of A level entries at Lawrence Sheriff School gained an A*, which is higher than in 2019 and 2021, with 78% at A*-B grade. Six students have gained entry to Oxbridge and 20 students will progress to Medicine, Dentistry or Veterinary Science.