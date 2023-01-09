Rugby High out of step with county's other grammar schools as it loses its 'outstanding' tag from Ofsted

Rugby High has got a ‘good’ rating from inspectors – but unlike Warwickshire’s other grammar schools, it has not received the top ranking.

Rugby High School. Photo: Google Street View.

With grammar schools only existing in Rugby borough and Stratford district, there is huge interest in their performance.

There are five dedicated grammars – with Ashlawn also offering grammar places – and it had been a long time since they had all been inspected.

But in recent times the inspectors have started calling again and the three results already revealed had been oustanding.

Lawrence Sheriff got the top rating following an inspection in March 2022, Stratford Girls’ Grammar got the same after a visit in September 2022 – and Kes in Stratford was rated outstanding after a visit in November 2021.

Rugby High had not had a full inspection since November 2008, when it maintained its outstanding tag and that was in place until the November 2022 visit.

Much has changed in education, at Ofsted and at the school since then – the school has become an academy and long-serving head Charlotte Marten retired in summer 2019, to be replaced by deputy head Mark Grady.

The new report presents lots of positives, with a good rating in four of the defined categories and outstanding in the fifth that looks at behaviour and attitudes.

There is a glowing opening: ‘Leaders, staff and pupils embody the school vision that, ‘At Rugby High School we set heights in our heart’. Staff set high standards for pupils’ behaviour. They expect pupils to work with determination and purpose. Pupils take up the challenge with vigour and gusto. They are dedicated and committed to their learning and to the school. Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary. They work alongside teachers who want the very best for every pupil’.

That overview should cheer the spirits of everyone connected with the school and the report goes on to consider what Rugby High does very well indeed.

But it also sets out a number of areas where it could do better and that accounts for it missing out on the outstanding rating.

This includes a lack of consistency in teachers using assessment effectively to ensure all pupils have understood what’s being taught. The report says: ‘This means that some teachers are reliant on pupils asking for support, rather than consistently and accurately identifying the pupils that need help’.

Other areas singled out are inconsistency in careers education for key stages 3 and 4 – plus a need for a better PSHE curriculum for key stage 4, ‘that gives them the detailed knowledge and skills they need for life beyond the school gates’.

The Advertiser approached Rugby High for a comment from the head and received the following from a spokesperson on behalf of the school: “We have received the report from Ofsted and welcome their input into how we can improve the education and school experience for all of our students.

"We will be taking a plan of action forward to address the areas where it is felt that we can improve and will be looking to implement these changes as quickly as possible."

The full report is available on the school’s website.