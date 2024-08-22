Rugby High School celebrates amazing GCSE success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rugby High School students are celebrating amazing GCSE results today. After the great success of the school’s A-Level results last week, Rugby High School students are this week celebrating the fact that nearly a quarter of all grades awarded this year to RHS students are a grade 9, with half of all grades being grades 9-8. A superb achievement for our students, families and the staff at Rugby High.

Head teacher Mark Grady said: “We are quite simply blown away by these results. The average grade achieved by our students was a grade 8. Clearly, our students follow the motto of Rugby High School, and have set the highest of heights in their hearts. What wonderful success! It is a real testament to the quality of education students receive at RHS, and proof of our students’ determination and hard work to achieve the very best. We could not be happier for our students and their families, and they should be rightly proud of such outstanding results.

Once again, our outcomes prove that RHS is absolutely the place where you can rely on getting the very best grades and even more importantly, the support to ensure you can make successful next steps in life. This is a testament to the incredible work of our staff, and of course, the dedication and commitment of our students and families, working in partnership with us to gain the very best outcomes.

I’m sure our students read the doom-laden news stories about fewer top grades and ‘return to pre-pandemic levels’ and that speculation is difficult to read when waiting for your results. But I am so pleased to say that the 2024 cohort have been prepared brilliantly, and have achieved incredibly highly - above pre-pandemic levels! We are so proud of their efforts, and wish them every success in their next steps, the vast majority of whom will be staying on to complete A-Levels at Rugby High School.

Further fantastic news for our students is that several students, (nearly 10% of the cohort) gained eight grade 9s or more, and 72% of all grades awarded were grades 9-7. We are quite simply overwhelmed at the success-stories of our students.”

If you’re a year 11 student looking for the best place to study in year 12, a school that not only aspires to achieve the highest grades, but offers individual and personalised support throughout your time here, then RHS really is the place for you. We are already oversubscribed for 2023-24, so make sure to get to the school with your GCSE results on Thursday 22nd August to secure your place. Details on our website: www.rugbyhighschool.co.uk/rh6applications.