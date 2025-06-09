Rugby High School invites local families to Open Evening

Rugby High School is inviting prospective students and their parents/carers to visit the school for their Open Evening this June. Open Evening for year 4 and 5 students will be on Wednesday 25th June 2025, 4.45pm - 7pm.

Parents/carers and prospective students will be able to explore the school, speak to teachers and current students and hear talks from the senior team. Doors will open at 4.45pm for visitors to be seated for the first speech. School tours with student guides start after 5pm and speeches from the Senior Leadership Team and students will take place in the hall at 5.05pm, 5.45pm, 6.15pm.

As visitors tour the school, the school hopes they will get a sense of the richness and diversity of the learning experiences that the school offers and of the friendly and purposeful atmosphere in which students are able to explore their talents and realise their potential.

The Open Evening is all about giving visitors the information they need to make an informed choice of secondary school. Our students come from a wide range of different backgrounds and we want them all to enjoy learning and leave the school well-prepared to make their place in the wider world.

There is no need to register, just come along on the night. Rugby High School is looking forward to welcoming lots of local families!

