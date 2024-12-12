Rugby High School student wins Young Geographer of the Year

Rugby High School student, Zoe Parker, has won the prestigious Young Geographer of the Year competition, in the Key Stage 5 category. The school’s Geography department is thrilled to be celebrating the remarkable achievement of talented Year 12 student, Zoe.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Geographical Society recognises the outstanding work of the next generation of geographers through its Young Geographer of the Year competition. This is an international award with categories spanning the primary years to A Level, with the competition encouraging young people to think creatively and analytically about geographical themes.

The theme for 2024 was Choose geography, with pupils aged from seven to 18 invited to create striking and informative posters that demonstrate the relevance of geography and how studying it can help you understand the world we live in and the global challenges we face as a society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With schools hosting their own heats and submitting only their winners, the 1,000 entries received by the Society represented just a fraction of the overall number of participating students.

Young Geographer of the Year winners 2024

The judges were looking for creative and engaging posters that highlighted the wide range of jobs that geographers do and how geographers make a difference. They selected 16 young people for recognition, with two winners and two highly commended entries selected for each age category, with Zoe winning the Key Stage 5 category, an amazing achievement.

Professor Joe Smith, Director of the Society said: “Congratulations to the winners and everyone who took part in the competition. I am always impressed by the creativity on show in the entries to Young Geographer of the Year, and it is no different this year. The students have clearly demonstrated how geographical skills and thinking are vital for addressing global challenges such as climate change and biodiversity loss, and they give me hope that the next generation of geographers is well equipped to drive forward the changes needed to ensure a

Zoe was awarded her certificate by Alan Parkinson, the Society’s Vice President for Education, at a ceremony held at the Society on Friday 29th November.