Celebrating exam success.

Rugby High School Students are celebrating an impressive set of results, with their highest ever number of A* grades gained - nearly 12% of all entries were graded A*. In addition to this a quarter of students gained all A*-A grades.

In a year where A* grades rose marginally, students at RHS achieved nearly 1% more A* than last year.

Reflecting on the students’ brilliant A Level results today, Headteacher Mark Grady said: “We are overjoyed with the successes of our students. Here at RH6 we pride ourselves on not being an exam factory, but on ensuring that our students leave us as resilient, healthy and successful individuals, and the fact that so many of our students today thanked staff not just for their academic insight, but their pastoral support and empathetic approach to education is exactly what we want to see. We cannot congratulate our students enough for their hard work and commitment.

"They deserve to go on to greater successes and exciting futures, knowing that at RH6, we have given them the very best step up into university, employment, apprenticeships and their next steps in life. Well done class of 2024, we are so proud of you, and hope you’re proud of yourselves!”

All smiles at Rugby High.

Head of RH6, Mrs Dermott-Bond, said: "We are so delighted for our Sixth Formers! They have worked incredibly hard and deserve every success. I know they are now ready for the next chapter in their lives and am confident they will bring the values of RH6 with them, whatever that adventure may be. It brings me great joy to know they are lighting up the world with their brilliance and kindness."

If you’re looking for a place to study for your A-Levels, RH6 could well be the best place for you! For the school's largest cohort of students ever, it has been a very successful year!

For details on how to apply to study with us, contact [email protected].