Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Rugby junior school shares the John Lewis spirit with its neighbours

Pupils at Boughton Leigh Junior School have brought a little of the John Lewis magic to the Brownsover community.

By Richard Howarth
4 hours ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 11:12am
Boughton Leigh Junior pupils get ready to head out into the community.
Boughton Leigh Junior pupils get ready to head out into the community.

The school counted down to Christmas by developing an idea that reflected the current cost-of-living situation.

Teacher Jenny Drake said: “The whole school has been working on a project for the local community.

"We have recently been inspired by the John Lewis advert and this led us to creating poems about the Christmas gifts that can be given that don't require money.

Most Popular
Special delivery - Boughton Leigh Junior pupils out and about sharing their poems with their neighbours.

"Especially with times being so tight we thought this was incredibly important this year.”.

And rather than just keep the poems to the classroom, they then took the idea out and about.

Miss Drake added: “We copied some of these inspiring poems and delivered them to our neighbours in Brownsover and within the local community, to spread some holiday cheer and hopefully inspire people to spread Christmas love even though times are tough.”

John Lewis