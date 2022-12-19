Pupils at Boughton Leigh Junior School have brought a little of the John Lewis magic to the Brownsover community.

Boughton Leigh Junior pupils get ready to head out into the community.

The school counted down to Christmas by developing an idea that reflected the current cost-of-living situation.

Teacher Jenny Drake said: “The whole school has been working on a project for the local community.

"We have recently been inspired by the John Lewis advert and this led us to creating poems about the Christmas gifts that can be given that don't require money.

Special delivery - Boughton Leigh Junior pupils out and about sharing their poems with their neighbours.

"Especially with times being so tight we thought this was incredibly important this year.”.

And rather than just keep the poems to the classroom, they then took the idea out and about.

