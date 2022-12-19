The school counted down to Christmas by developing an idea that reflected the current cost-of-living situation.
Teacher Jenny Drake said: “The whole school has been working on a project for the local community.
"We have recently been inspired by the John Lewis advert and this led us to creating poems about the Christmas gifts that can be given that don't require money.
"Especially with times being so tight we thought this was incredibly important this year.”.
And rather than just keep the poems to the classroom, they then took the idea out and about.
Miss Drake added: “We copied some of these inspiring poems and delivered them to our neighbours in Brownsover and within the local community, to spread some holiday cheer and hopefully inspire people to spread Christmas love even though times are tough.”