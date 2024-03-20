Rugby mourns loss of highly-respected headteacher who dedicated life to helping others

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a highly-respected former Rugby headteacher who dedicated his life to helping others.

The death of Dr Rex Pogson, who was head of Lawrence Sheriff School from 1985-1998, has left a community in mourning.

He passed away earlier this week.

Rugby Rector, Canon Edmund Newey, of St Andrew’s Church, said: "It is hard to believe that a man so alive as Rex is no longer with us, but what a blessing he has been to us and to everyone who knew him."

Jon WT, head of music at Lawrence Sheriff School and choir director at Magic Voices in Rugby, said: “I’m very sad to hear of the passing of Rex Pogson.

"He was a legend of a man and a fine headteacher at Lawrence Sheriff School back in the day. He was always a fervent supporter of the arts re-invigorating everything artistic at Sheriff during his time at the helm.

"Luckily he took a chance on appointing a 23 year old music teacher in 1994 and it’s thanks to him that I’m where I am now.

"Rest in peace Rex.”

Matt Robinson, who runs a business in Rugby town centre, said the news was a ‘blow’.

“Rex was - and always will be - a huge influence to many, especially at St Andrew’s and the church community.

"He will remain a pillar to those who knew him and his family. My heart hurts for the loss of such a precious man as Rex.”

One of his former students, Yousef Dahmash, said: "It’s terribly, terribly sad news.

"He was involved in so much locally, and at the centre of the good work of so many local organisations such as The Bradby Club Supporters, St Andrew's Church Rugby & The Rotary Club of Rugby, but to me he will always be the inspirational headmaster at Lawrence Sheriff School who defined a significant period of my life growing up.

"Headmaster, teacher, lover of the arts, man of passion, faith and integrity...legend. Rest in peace Dr Pogson, they don't make them like you anymore."