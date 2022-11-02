Volunteers join to help others. Picture: Kate Harris.

Volunteers in Rugby have once again been out in force to help vulnerable children fleeing domestic violence.

They packed 180 bags at Wolston Baptist Church to support The Buddy Bag Foundation.

The charity helps children escaping violent home lives who go in to emergency care, often with nothing but the clothes they are wearing.

Gill, Di, David and Dawn sort items according to children's ages. Picture: Kate Harris.

Each rucksack contains emergency items that are essential to wellbeing like pyjamas, underwear, toiletries, a reading book and a soft toy. The bags are packed with love, and according to the age and gender of the child.

A team of healthcare professionals and volunteers from Wolston Hive are behind the campaign. They wanted to support charitable causes when The Locke House Vaccination Centre in Rugby, closed last March.

Rugby couple Gill and David Ralph, who have helped co-ordinate the appeal, would also like to thank everyone involved

They would like to thank all the volunteers in the community, including local WIs, community groups and dedicated individuals who have contributed to the success of the project.

Toys await quality control. PIcture: Kate Harris.

Restoring a sense of safety and security into a child’s life during a traumatic time is one of the first steps to recovery.

Donations of material, wool, completed soft toys and sewn items are needed as well as funds to help pay for the rucksacks and their contents. Crafters are needed too.

For more information, Gill and David Ralph can be contacted on 07770 302946.

The craft pack can be downloaded from wolstonhive.com and buddybagfoundation.co.uk