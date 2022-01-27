Rugby police visit Avon Valley School to make would-be thieves think twice about taking pupils' bikes

PC Davoile, PC Ketley, Cllr Wayne Rabin, PCSO Miller and PCSO Nasser at Avon Valley School

Officers from Rugby police visited The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College to ensure that any would-be thieves would have nothing to gain from taking pupils' bikes.

The school was approached by Cllr Wayne Rabin (Newbold and Brownsover), who worked with the police and the school to organise the bike marking event.

On the morning of the event around 30 students decided to protect their bike by having it security marked and added to the BikeRegister.

Registering on BikeRegister means an owner can be reunited with their bike should it be stolen.

The details of bikes registered are held on a secure online database which all UK police forces have access to.

Headteacher Alison Davies said: “It is always wonderful to see that many of our students use a bike to travel to and from school. This is good because it’s sustainable, eco-friendly, and has health and wellbeing benefits.

"We are, therefore, very grateful that the local policing team took time to visit our school, engage with our students and help them to protect their property from theft.