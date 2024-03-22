Rugby Pride is back for colourful day of fun and sun in the park
Meet for Pride March at the clock tower at 11.30am
Rainbows will be flying in Caldecott Park on Saturday, June 15.
Celebrations kick off at 12pm with a Pride March through Rugby town centre, starting from the clock tower at noon and ending at the park where there will be a community picnic event with speakers and performers.
The event is being organised by Warwickshire Pride.
Guests are invited to the bring picnics and well-behaved dogs to the park from 12.30pm – 4pm.