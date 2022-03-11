Rugby pupils plant 30 trees in school grounds to celebrate the Queen's 70 years of service

Left to right: Sachin Gupta, Sophia Deery, Freya Smith, Joe Thackway, Drew Ovens Gibbs, Aryan Satsangi, Harriet Mulhall and Grace Symons.

Year 6 pupils at Bilton's Crescent School have helped to plant more than 30 trees of varying species in the school grounds to mark the Queen's 70 years of service.

The planting, conducted on March 9, was part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project - celebrating her Platinum Jubilee and helping to build a greener future.

Species planted included crab apples, willow, beech, rowan and field maples.

They were planted in the site's forest school area as part of the area’s expansion project that will allow more children to benefit from forest school activities.

The children have named the new area ‘Jubilee Woods’ in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

Beckee Humphreys, Forest School leader at Crescent School said: “We invited the Year 6 children to plant the trees as a way to leave their legacy for the children who will come after them.

"The trees will provide shade and nature to explore in the years to come.

"The children really enjoyed planting the trees, commenting on the impact it will have on future generations and on the wildlife in the area.”

Beckee joined the school this year and she said she is excited to be expanding the forest school programme at Crescent School, helping the children to explore and connect with nature.

Research has found that engaging in regular forest school sessions develops children’s resilience, wellbeing, confidence and physical development.

Headmaster Joe Thackway said added: “The children were thrilled to be part of this national celebration.

"Planting trees for the Platinum Jubilee has been a great way for them to engage with Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II’s celebrations, while also learning about the importance of trees to the environment.

"We shall all enjoy watching the trees grow over the years to come.”