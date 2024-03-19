Rugby school gifted gardening equipment by hands-on homebuilders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rokeby Primary School in Rugby enlisted the help of the housebuilders in a bid to improve its outdoor facilities.

Having now completed the works, Barratt and David Wilson Homes gifted a number of children’s wheelbarrows, gardening sets and benches to ensure the school’s pupils benefit further from the garden for their wellbeing and outdoor learning.

Vicky Allan, Headteacher at Rokeby Primary School, said: “We are extremely grateful to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for the generous donations to enable us to make this wonderful garden. This garden will be enjoyed by our Rokeby children for many years to come.”

Ashley Doyle with one of the pupils at Rokeby Primary School

As part of the works at the school, the homebuilders, based nearby at the Ashlawn Gardens and Elborough Place developments, turfed the garden and implemented a number of sleepers for raised planters.

Ashley Doyle, Site Manager, supervised the project for Barratt and David Wilson Homes as it revitalised the garden at Rokeby Primary School.

He said: “It’s important for us to step in and support our local community where we can, and we’ve enjoyed working with Rokeby Primary School to enhance its outdoor space.

“We wanted to make sure the garden would become a valuable space for the pupils and we hope our donation of gardening equipment will serve them well in the warmer weather.”