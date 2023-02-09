Rugby school students celebrate achievements with Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme

Exciting showcase of students’ work at Lawrence Sheriff School

Pupils, parents and staff celebrated Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme achievements at a Rugby school this week.

Warwickshire’s Sheriff David Kelham praised students at Lawrence Sheriff School before presenting them with their awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They were given Bronze and Silver DofE Certificates and lapel pins to mark their work over an extended period of time.

Lawrence Sheriff School was delighted to welcome Warwickshire’s Sheriff to the Sheriff last week.

Their work included helping the community and environment, developing new skills, becoming fitter and planning, training for and completing expeditions.

Duke of Edinburgh Co-ordinator, Laura Dew, planned an exciting event to showcase the students’ work and to enable parents and carers to join in celebrating all that their sons had achieved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laura was delighted that David Kelham was able to join the event to present the awards, as one of his main commitments during his term of office is education. David, the 688th High Sheriff of Warwickshire, wore his ceremonial Court Dress, a suit of black silk velvet trimmed with cut steel buttons based on the style of the mid eighteenth century.

Teresa Mpofu, Headteacher of Lawrence Sheriff School, said: “I can’t think of any one activity that enables us to develop all five of our Sheriff Learner characteristics as much as the Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme.

"We aim for all of our students to become curious, proactive, organised, reflective and resilient learners and these attributes are clearly evident from the students’ progress during their DofE Schemes.”