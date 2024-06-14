Rugby school welcomes Amazon books donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Oswald’s Academy in Rugby has received a donation of over 200 books worth £500 from the team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in the town in partnership with National Literacy Trust. The donation of books follows a recent £500 donation from the fulfilment centre to the primary school.

The donation was made through a partnership between Amazon and National Literacy Trust. The partnership, which began in 2021, aims to deliver books to schools across the UK to increase literacy and reading levels.

As well as the donation of books, a group of six employees from Amazon in Rugby visited the school to spend time with the pupils and encourage fun reading. The reading activity was part of Amazon’s Global Month of Volunteering programme.

Global Month of Volunteering is an initiative that aims to help the communities where Amazon employees live and work. During May, thousands of Amazon employees have been volunteering alongside their peers, adding to the company’s efforts to support its local communities throughout the year.

Amazon Rugby employees visited the school to spend time with the pupils and encourage fun reading.

Amazon employees in Rugby and across the UK have been taking part in in-person and virtual volunteering opportunities to support causes they’re passionate about. The volunteer initiatives will help address a range of issues, including STEM education and food insecurity.

One of the Amazon employees who helped deliver the books to the pupils is Constantin Padure, who works at Amazon in Rugby. He said:

“I’m passionate about helping young people experience the joy of reading and I’m so pleased that Amazon has given me a platform to support a school in our community through this programme. Global Month of Volunteering is a brilliant initiative and I’m happy to have played a small part in bringing it to life this year through the donation of books and the reading event with the school.”

Jayne Geran, Head of St Oswald’s added:

“It was great to welcome the Amazon team to our classroom. The pupils were excited to receive the donation of books, they enjoyed the variation and being able to swap amongst themselves and they’ve already been flying off the shelves in our library. Thank you to everyone at Amazon in Rugby for this support.”

Outside Global Month of Volunteering, Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.