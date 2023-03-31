Ashlawn School has taken the crucial first step towards a brighter future by announcing its next head.

Paul Brockwell was appointed to provide interim support in January after the previous head’s departure and the school told parents yesterday, Thursday, that he would now take on the top job permanently.

Ashlawn had long held an outstanding rating from Ofsted but was downgraded to inadequate after an inspection in November, shocking everyone connected with the school, past and present.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Brockwell said: “From the moment I arrived I felt a real affinity with Ashlawn.

Paul Brockwell has now been confirmed as the new head at Ashlawn School.

"What was clear from the outset is that this is a great school with huge potential and one that is hugely important to the local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There is work to be done but at the heart of this school are some brilliant students, some very talented and dedicated staff and a Trust with a strong moral purpose.

"I am proud of how we have all come together to address the issues raised by Ofsted with real determination.”

Mr Brockwell has previously worked with a number of schools across the country, including those deemed as outstanding by Ofsted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “After of period of permanent headships, over recent years I have enjoyed the challenge of supporting schools on an interim basis.

“I simply didn’t want to have that kind of role at Ashlawn. The school’s future is incredibly exciting and I want to be part of that.

“My wife and I are currently relocating to the area and we are looking to make our home here.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief executive of the Transforming Lives Educational Trust, James Higham, said: “We are delighted that Mr Brockwell will make his time at Ashlawn permanent.

“He has worked closely with the team at Ashlawn to do a huge amount since the start of the year.

“Having this additional confirmation that he is here for the long term will enable even more to be done.”

Mr Higham also confirmed the next steps as Ashlawn responds to the Ofsted inspection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “We have submitted what is known as our Statement of Action to the Department for Education (DfE).

“This is an important document which captures not only the work that we have done but also our plans moving forward.

“This document essentially is what will be used to hold us to account as the DfE will see what we have done and then assess if it has been effective.

“Once this has been signed off by the DfE, we are then able to share it with our parents and carers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is something that we are very keen to do and we are pushing for it to happen as soon as possible.

“Our hope is that this will be shortly after Easter.

“I also wanted to thank our Ashlawn community.

“This term has been difficult but the way that our community has understandably asked challenging questions – but also shown us real support and understanding – has been heartening.

Advertisement

Advertisement