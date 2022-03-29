Rugby student named as a winner in a national maths competition

Eleanor Warren with her certificate and t-shirt

A student from Rugby has been named as a winner in a national maths competition.

In the autumn term, Eleanor Warren - who is in year nine at Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College - entered the Desmos Maths Art Competition organised by the charity Mathematics Education Innovation.

As part of the competition entrants used mathematic graphing software Desmos to create a piece of art with the theme ‘The World Around Us’.

Eleanor Warren with her winning design

When selecting winners, the competition’s judges considered creativity and originality, the entrant’s use of the maths and their interpretation of the theme.

Eleanor’s art piece use mathematical equations and coordinates to plot each aspect of her work which showed a person struggling to hold the Earth back as it headed towards industrial chimneys.

Eleanor was named as one of the winner’s in the Year 8-9 category, and as a winner she was sent a certificate and t-shirt, and her artwork will feature in the school’s newsletter.

Headteacher Alison Davies said: “It is lovely to see that a number of students entered the competition, putting their maths skills to good use, and I am really pleased to see that Eleanor was named as one of the competition’s winners.