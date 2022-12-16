Rugby students donate hundreds of tins, boxes and packets of food to people in need this Christmas

Avon Valley School students support Rugby Foodbank

Students with the items at Avon Valley School.

Hundreds of tins, boxes and packets of food have been donated to Rugby Foodbank.

Students at the Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College have donated a wide range of tins and long life food items as part of the

school’s annual collection.

To launch the foodbank appeal, students were visited by volunteers from the Rugby Foodbank who ran assemblies explaining the role of the Foodbank in the local community.

The students were shown the types of food items that go into the food parcels and were encouraged to make a donation. Students were also told about the special Christmas hampers which are being created to help ensure those in need can enjoy the Christmas season.

At the end of the two week collection period representatives from the foodbank visited the school to collect the items which included cupboard staples such as beans, soups and spaghetti along with festive foods including Christmas puddings, selection boxes and chocolate. In total four tables were stacked with donated items.

Alison Davies, Headteacher, said: “It is always wonderful to see how enthusiastically our students get behind and support good causes. We are all well aware of the hardships many people are facing and, sadly, this will increase the demand for the service offered by the foodbank. “We are therefore very proud of have made a substantial donation that will support local people and we are very grateful to all who made a donation.”