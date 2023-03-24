Rugby students hear first-hand experiences about the tragic impact of knife crime and violence

Campaigner Alison Cope spoke at Avon Valley

Campaigner Alison Cope at Avon Valley School, with youth workers from Aspire in Arts

Students at The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College recently heard first-hand about the potential impact of knife crime and violence, when they were visited by a high profile campaigner.

Award winning campaigner, Alison Cope, spent the morning at The Avon Valley School and delivered her anti-violence presentation to all students in Years 8 to 10. In her presentation Alison explained the dangers of being associated with gangs and how young people can portray themselves negatively on social media.

Later in the presentation Alison shared the tragic story of her son, Joshua Ribera, an aspiring and rising grime artist, who was tragically murdered in 2013. This brought home the reality of knife crime to the students listening in the audience.

Since her son’s death Alison has campaigned on social media and has spoken to hundreds of thousands of young people and parents in memory of Josh, also known through his music as Depzman. In addition Alison has also launched the Joshua Ribera Achievement Awards, recognising young people who are not in mainstream education.

Alison’s Cope’s visit to The Avon Valley School was made possible through a project with Aspire in Arts and was funded by Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner. Alison was joined by youth workers and music mentors from Aspire in Arts who worked with a number of students in break-out sessions, during these sessions the students were told about opportunities to be involved in positive activities locally.

