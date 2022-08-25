Rugby students hit back against coronavirus pandemic with impressive GCSE results

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poppy Mattock (L) and Elaine Vijay (R) celebrate their results at Aslawn School

Outstanding individual GCSE achievements are being celebrated at a Rugby school.

Hard work and perseverance have paid off for students at Ashlawn School who have been celebrating their impressive GCSE results..

While this year's outcomes stand shoulder-to-shoulder with attainment over recent years, the school is particularly pleased to celebrate the impressive level of progress made by this year's cohort.

Grace Millward celebrates her results at Ashlawn School.

Siobhan Evans, Principal at Ashlawn School, which is part of the Transforming Lives Educational Trust (TLET), said: “We have been delighted to celebrate with our students today. So many of them have achieved the very top grades, but it is also wonderful to see the excellent level of progress that the entire cohort has made throughout their time with us, including in the challenging English Baccalaureate combination of subjects studied by over 80% of our students.

“Nurturing the potential of every one of our students is something that is incredibly important to us, so we work hard to provide the right balance of academic excellence, outstanding opportunities and wellbeing support to help our students to achieve their personal best - it fills me with so much pride to see them doing just that.”

The school has also seen many outstanding individual achievements this year. Amongst the students celebrating were:

Hassan Makki, who secured eight Grade 9s and one Grade 8, said: “Honestly, I’m so pleased. I did the work that I was supposed to do, I stuck to the plan that I prepared and tried to cover everything that I needed. My teachers were very helpful, knowing that I had people I could rely on and turn to made a huge difference.

Hassan Makki (L) and Toby Burwell (R) are jumping for joy with their results at Ashlawn School

“I’m looking forward to starting Sixth Form at Ashlawn and hope to pursue Medicine at university, following in the footsteps of my parents who worked in that field.”

Noah Hughes, who also secured eight Grade 9s and one Grade 8, said: “I didn’t know what I was expecting, but I’m really happy. It was a lot of hard work and lots of studying at home, it’s a relief to get my results today. I’d like to thank my teachers, I’m grateful for everything that they’ve done for me!”

Elaine Vijay, who picked up her results with her proud Mum, was delighted to find out that she had achieved five Grade 9s, one Distinction* and two Grade 8s. She said: “I’m so proud. I was scared I wouldn’t do so well, but this is amazing.

“I’ve had tonnes of help from school this year, I’m so thankful for all the support I’ve received. I’m hoping to take Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths in Sixth Form at Ashlawn and to study Biotechnology at university.”

Noah Hughes celebrates his results at Ashlawn School.

Thomas Unett achieved four Grade 9s and three Grade 8s. He said: “I did better than I expected. I’m in shock. I’m pleased with my Chemistry result in particular. I’ve valued all the advice from my teachers, it really helped.”

Toby Burwell was delighted to find out that he had achieved Grade 9s in Combined Science, Food Technology, English Language and Music despite having emergency surgery to remove his appendix during the middle of the exams. He said: “During the second week of exams I had to have my appendix removed. It was quite a fright and I wasn’t sure if I was going to continue with my exams, but I’m so glad that I did.

“The school were great, they made me really comfortable and I still managed to sit every exam.

I was particularly pleased with my results in English, I did lots of extra work on that subject and attended lots of after school sessions – I’m so glad that paid off.”

Richard Phipps (L) and Thomas Unett (R) celebrate their results at Ashlawn School

Nicholas Marsh was celebrating after achieving five Grade 9s and three Grade 8s. Nicholas, who also competes in cycling at a local and national level, will now go on to join Ashlawn School’s Sixth Form with the hope of securing a career in Medicine or Civil Engineering in the future. He said: “I’m very proud. I tried not to stress too much about the exams, keeping calm and I’m pleased that it has gone really well. My cycling is also very important to me, so the school has been really accommodating, supporting me to manage this alongside my studies.”

Lucy Wordsworth was pleased to find out that she had achieved three Grade 9s and four Grade 8s. She said: “I’m so happy with my results, they’re what I wanted. I did quite a bit of revision and that helped a lot. I’m so pleased that I’ve got the grades I need for Sixth Form.”

Grace O’Brien was celebrating after receiving her results today. She said: “I got a Grade 9 in Chemistry, I was very surprised about that. I had lots of help with my Science and Maths, I’m very grateful for the support I’ve received from my teachers and my parents and I’m looking forward to going on to Sixth Form.

Poppy Mattock, who was amazed to find out that she had achieved Grade 9s in Music and English, said: “I’m so pleased with my results, they are even more that I had hoped for.

“I’m really passionate about music and am currently working on my Diploma for Flute. I’ve just been accepted onto the Junior Conservatoire too, which I’ll attend alongside Sixth Form at Ashlawn - so I’ve got a busy year ahead.”

Grace Millward achieved Grade 9s in History, English Literature and Psychology. She said: “I’m so shocked. I’m really, really happy and my mum is so proud of what I’ve achieved. I was quite scared, but I’m relieved to get my results.

(L-R) Nicholas Marsh, Hassan Makki, Toby Burwell and Akai Shrestha celebrate their results at Ashlawn School

“I found it quite hard to go to lessons this year, but the teachers have been so supportive, helping me with my wellbeing, finding different ways for me to continue with my revision, doing additional marking and feedback and being very understanding.”

Mrs Evans continued: “This year’s results are testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and staff and I would like to congratulate them for all of their achievements.