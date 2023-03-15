Representatives from a popular restaurant chain have been sharing expert guidance with catering students.

Fay Galpin, Samuel Devan, Eloise Kerr, Dawn Robertson, Chloe Windebank, Chris Dowling-Fennell and head of catering at the college Tracey Gibson.

Catering students at Rugby College received a valuable lesson in cooking up a career.

ASK Italian’s Dawn Robertson and Samuel Devan gave a talk at the college’s recently opened on-site restaurant ‘Courses’. The venue is open to the public and helps to provide hands-on industry experience to prepare students for working in the hospitality industry.

More than 25 students attended the talk and asked questions about career progression, pay in the industry, how ASK sources its food and how the business helps its staff to develop.

Professional Cookery student Chris Dowling-Fennell said: “It was interesting to hear about the fresh food and how they look to source it to make the dishes as traditionally as possible in their restaurants. I would definitely be interested in a career in the industry and eventually I want to own my own restaurant.”

Student Chloe Windebank added: “I thought it was very well presented today. I love cooking and I want to one day own my own restaurant, so to hear about how restaurant chains of that scale work was really interesting.”

Dawn and Samuel provided insight into how ASK Italian sources its ingredients and food from producers in Italy and the range of career paths available in hospitality.

They also described the culture in the industry and their own experiences of working in the sector.

Dawn Robertson said: “It is massively important for ASK to be involved in bringing through the next generation of young people to work in the hospitality industry. We are always looking for people that are passionate about our food, our values and building a career with us.

“We want to give young people an insight into what it is like to work in the industry and how they can really move their career forward. We could speak nationally at events but we are passionate about getting out into the heart of local communities and directly reaching those young people.”