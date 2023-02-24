Performers from Brooke School and Avon Valley School will take part in the Coram Shakespeare Schools Theatre Festival

Students in Rugby are treading the boards for a festival that boosts access to the arts for thousands of children.

The 2022-23 Festival is bigger than ever before, taking place over two school terms for the first time.

Students from two Rugby schools are taking part in the festival.

It will give audiences up and down the country opportunity to see creative, modern-day interpretations of Shakespeare, with young people exploring the full spectrum of life’s emotion from killer kings to star-cross'd lovers.

Francesca Ellis, Head of Creative and Programmes at CSSF, said: “As the deprivation gap in arts participation widens amid the cost-of-living crisis, the Theatre Festival offers an inclusive creative experience for young people at a time when many families are struggling to afford access to enriching cultural activities. For children from disadvantaged backgrounds who may lack the ‘cultural capital’ that their wealthier peers enjoy, arts opportunities provided through schools can be life changing.”

Actor and CSSF supporter Jan Ravens Said: “The impact of the project will extend far beyond today. Along the way, they become better problem solvers, creative thinkers and team players. I’ve seen for myself how Shakespeare and performance can raise children’s confidence, resilience and ambition. And I know right now that children need these things more than ever.”

CSSF believes that every child deserves the opportunity to access the arts regardless of financial means.