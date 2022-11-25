Three individual golds, five individual silvers and four individual bronzes for Crescent School

Roisin Banks, Ellie Gane and Maxi Edge.

Rugby students rose to the challenge when they took part in a swimming competition against 27 other schools.

Crescent School finished in third place overall at the Regional Qualifier for the Independent School Association’s (ISA) National Swimming Championships.

And three pupils qualified for the ISA National Swimming Championships.

The regionals took place earlier this month and a team of 17 swimmers from Years 4 to 6 travelled to Walsall Baths to compete.

Many of the children put in fantastic performances and were proud to achieve personal bests and three Crescent School pupils, Ellie Gane, Roisin Banks and Maxi Edge qualified to swim for the Midlands team at the National Championships.

Head of PE and Games, Rachel McCollin praised the outstanding attitude adopted by the Crescent team.

“It was an absolutely fabulous day,” said Mrs McCollin.

“I was very pleased with our results. There were many excellent individual performances that together added up to a fantastic third place finish overall. Crescent pupils claimed three individual golds, five individual silvers and four individual bronzes.”

She added: “The children well and truly rose to the challenge of our ‘little school big ambitions’ motto!”

The ISA National Swimming Championships take place next week at the London Aquatics Centre on Saturday, December 3.

