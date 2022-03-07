Rugby's Bilton Junior pupils wear yellow and blue, raising more than £1,000 for Ukraine aid

Bilton Junior pupils wear yellow and blue.

Scores of pupils at a Rugby primary school wore yellow and blue - the colours of the Ukrainian flag - in a special day which raised more than £1,000 for humanitarian aid in the embattled country.

On Monday, March 7, children and staff at Bilton Church of England Junior School decided to help to raise awareness and donations to support the Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

To this end, they held a non-uniform day in which they were yellow and blue.

Acting Headteacher Kate Webb had the idea as a result of speaking with some Ukrainian members of the school community.

She said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response to the idea, we are so proud of our children and their awareness of the world around them."

The British Red Cross is a member of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)and the funds raised by the school will be go toward supporting those in need during the Ukraine crisis.

A spokesperson for the school said: "A variety of outfits have been worn and it has been like a ray of sunshine around the school.

"The children previously took part in an assembly with their class teacher too, which gave them an insight into the situation in the Ukraine and they were able to discuss their thoughts and feelings when they returned to class."

Mrs Webb was keen to thank the whole school community for their support.

She said: “The children, parents and carers have been incredible and we are so proud to have raised over £1,000, which we will be sending to the Red Cross Ukraine fund as soon as possible."

Some of the children also shared their thoughts about the day:

Pupil Mario said: "The money was my savings. I saved up £5. I know that people from the Ukraine are leaving their country and they need food and shelter and other essentials."

Sophia said: "I've got family in Ukraine . Innocent people are suffering. The children can't go to school and people have lost their jobs.