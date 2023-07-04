Rugby's newest school set to open in September to meet growing need for additional school places

Rugby’s MP Mark Pawsey was given an early look at the school

Rugby's newest school is set to open in September.

The Griffin Primary School will help meet the growing need for additional school places in the north of Rugby, as new homes continue to be built around the town.

The school, in Lower Lodge Avenue, will also run a nursery provision, currently for three to four-year-olds, in addition to the primary education offered for 4-11 year olds.

Rugby’s MP Mark Pawsey was given an early look at the Griffin Primary School by headteacher Alison Hine and Wilmott Dixon’s site manager Allun O’Brien.

The Griffin will be sponsored by local secondary school Lawrence Sheriff School, who are forming a Multi-Academy Trust.

Mr Pawsey said: "Alison Hine, who is taking on the exciting opportunity of developing a new school from scratch, is clearly passionate about giving the pupils who attend the best possible education and I look forward to hearing more about the school when the first pupils arrive in September.”

“There is a need for additional places in the north of the town where new housing has been built and the collaboration with Lawrence Sheriff, a school with a great track record – and one which I have first-hand experience of – will ensure that pupils at The Griffin get a great education from day one.”

