Rugby's newest school set to open in September to meet growing need for additional school places

Rugby's newest school is set to open in September.
The Griffin Primary School will help meet the growing need for additional school places in the north of Rugby, as new homes continue to be built around the town.
The school, in Lower Lodge Avenue, will also run a nursery provision, currently for three to four-year-olds, in addition to the primary education offered for 4-11 year olds.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Griffin will be sponsored by local secondary school Lawrence Sheriff School, who are forming a Multi-Academy Trust.
Rugby’s MP Mark Pawsey was given an early look at the school by headteacher Alison Hine and Wilmott Dixon’s site manager Allun O’Brien.
Mr Pawsey said: "Alison Hine, who is taking on the exciting opportunity of developing a new school from scratch, is clearly passionate about giving the pupils who attend the best possible education and I look forward to hearing more about the school when the first pupils arrive in September.”
“There is a need for additional places in the north of the town where new housing has been built and the collaboration with Lawrence Sheriff, a school with a great track record – and one which I have first-hand experience of – will ensure that pupils at The Griffin get a great education from day one.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Headteacher Alison Hine said: “It was a pleasure to show Mark around our fabulous school building as it enters the final stages of preparation for opening in September. My staff and I are looking forward to welcoming our first cohort of pupils as we embark upon this exciting journey together."