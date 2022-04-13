Rugby's proud history of first-rate bricklaying carried on with college student's victory in prestigious competition

Photo submitted by Rugby College.

A Rugby College student did the town proud, and carried on our history of first-rate bricklaying, when he won a prestigious bricklayer’s competition.

From Rugby School, to the old railway station and the scores of intricate Victorian buildings in our town centre – Rugby has quite the reputation for knowing its way around a few bricks.

And 22-year-old Declan Hobley, who studies bricklaying at Rugby College, carried on the town’s reputation when he won the senior prize at the Guild of Bricklayers competition.

Declan, who studies in Rugby but lives in Bretford, said: “It feels fantastic to have beaten off the competition of my fellow talented entrees and to have won the senior edition of the competition.

“I’m looking forward to pitting my wits against my fellow regional winners when the national competition comes around in June.”

Declan is in the final year of his apprenticeship in Brickwork, and currently works with his farther at their company D.J Hobley & Sons.

Declan, age 22, who studies at Rugby College, won the prize in the senior category, with Nick Cox of the National House Building Council (NHBC) training centre coming second.

The skilled young bricklayer will now go through to the national finals on Wednesday, June 22 at South Staffordshire College.

Another student from Rugby College also had success in the competition, with Josh Townsend claiming third in the junior section.

Will Dewes, Brickwork Lecturer at WCG, said: “All the competitors did fantastically well and showcased a very high standard of work.

“For all of my students that entered, it has added an extra string to their bow and helped them highlight their skills to potential customers and employers.”