Scholarship scheme launched for talented young choristers

A new choral scholarship programme has been launched for talented young choristers in Warwick and the surrounding area, available from September 2026.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King Henry VIII Choral Programme, a partnership between Warwick Schools Foundation and The Collegiate Church of St Mary, Warwick has been made possible by the historic relationship the Foundation and St Mary’s enjoys with The King Henry VIII Endowed Trust, Warwick.

Through the programme, young choristers will sing in the Choir of St Mary’s whilst also accessing the world-class musical opportunities afforded as part of being a pupil at Warwick Schools Foundation. The Foundation is comprised of five schools, four in Warwick and one in Royal Leamington Spa. Boys and girls across the Foundation from Year 3 upwards will be eligible to be assessed for the Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Award gives a reduction on the pupil’s school fees – usually 20% - for as long as they remain an active part of the choir. Eligibility for the award is dependent on being a pupil at a Warwick Schools Foundation school (or accepting an offer of a place), being a member of St. Mary’s Choir, and a willingness to take on enhanced musical commitments for both.

Members of the Foundation's Chamber Choir singing in St Mary's Church, Warwick.

The scholarship is born out of the Foundation and St. Mary’s shared belief in the power of singing and choral music for young people, both within schools and the wider community. Through the launch of the King Henry VIII Choral Programme, the aim is to enable as many talented children as possible to benefit from the unique opportunities that choral participation affords them, alongside the outstanding education provided by the schools of the Foundation.

Richard Nicholson, Foundation Principal, commented on the launch:

“The King Henry VIII Choral Scholarship will allow as many children as possible to have access to choral opportunities alongside an outstanding education here at the Foundation, which is a really special thing for us to be able to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through this initiative, we hope to continue our fantastic relationship with The Collegiate Church of St Mary and support the long-standing choral tradition that exists here in Warwick. Being able to develop a choral programme alongside the Church and another one of our partners, the King Henry VIII Endowed Trust, Warwick, is wonderful.”

Oliver Hancock, Director of Music at St Mary’s Church, said:

“The newly launched scholarship is an exciting new venture between St Mary’s Church and Warwick Schools Foundation. We’re hoping to continue to build on a really solid relationship, and give more and more children a doorway into this fantastic world of choral singing.

“I believe that being a Chorister is one of the best things you can do, and so if we can give that opportunity to more people, with all the added benefits that come with this particular scholarship scheme, then so much the better.”

For more information regarding the scholarship programme, including the application process and eligibility criteria, visit: www.warwickschoolsfoundation.co.uk/khviii-choral-award