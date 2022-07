Sue Cuthbertson and Gail Ormandy

Sue Cuthbertson has retired from teaching after 24 years. She started as a pupil there in 1967 - and her children studied at Emscote.

The school said that she has been a “valued teaching assistant and will be greatly missed”.

Gail Ormandy has worked as a teaching assistant and midday supervisor for 14 years.

Sue Cuthbertson with Warwick Mayor Parminder Singh Birdi

"She has been a huge asset to the Emscote team," said the school.