A school has paid tribute to its much-loved former headteacher who died following a car accident.

The death of Dr Rex Pogson, who was head of Lawrence Sheriff School, has left a community in mourning.

He passed away earlier this week.

Dr Rex Pogson.

A statement from the school said: “Rex was Headmaster at Lawrence Sheriff School from 1985-1998.

"He was still incredibly active in many different groups around Rugby and Warwickshire and continued to champion young people. He has left a loving legacy of always seeing the best in people.

“Rex was involved in a car accident in December and having been transferred from Edinburgh hospital to UHCW he had been making steady progress.

"Our thoughts, prayers and love are with his wife Marion and his daughters, Jessica and Lucy.