Schoolchildren create striking display of poppies on school gates in Whitnash

This striking display of poppies on school gates has been put together by Whitnash schoolchildren.

Every child at St. Margaret's CE Junior School were given the opportunity to create a poppy out of old plastic bottles and these were used to create the display in Coppice Road.

This was one of the activities that pupils took part in the commemorate remembrance this week.

Year 6 pupils went on a trip to Coventry Cathedral to learn about the Coventry Blitz during WWII and they also found out about peace and reconciliation after the world wars.

Year 6 pupils also presented a remembrance worship to the whole school via video which gave all pupils an opportunity to reflect and remember those who lost their lives during wars.