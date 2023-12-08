School's no drag for game-for-a-laugh teachers at this Brownsover school

“It’s so lovely to see the parents and children come into school with smiles on their faces”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two fun-loving teachers at a Brownsover school make it their mission to spread joy and smiles every week – oh yes they do.

Danny Mistry and Tony Trezise dress up in weird and whacky students to greet parents and students at Boughton Leigh Junior each week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sumo suits, Disney characters and super heroes; nothing is off limits. And the children love it.

Today's get-up.

Today (Friday, December 8) the pair rocked up in pantomime dame outfits, much to the amusement of onlookers.

Louise Warriner, Events Coordinator, said: “They do something different every single week normally on a Friday. We call it Funky Thrive Friday.