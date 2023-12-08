School's no drag for game-for-a-laugh teachers at this Brownsover school
Two fun-loving teachers at a Brownsover school make it their mission to spread joy and smiles every week – oh yes they do.
Danny Mistry and Tony Trezise dress up in weird and whacky students to greet parents and students at Boughton Leigh Junior each week.
Sumo suits, Disney characters and super heroes; nothing is off limits. And the children love it.
Today (Friday, December 8) the pair rocked up in pantomime dame outfits, much to the amusement of onlookers.
Louise Warriner, Events Coordinator, said: “They do something different every single week normally on a Friday. We call it Funky Thrive Friday.
“It’s so lovely to see the parents and children come into school with smiles on their faces and it certainly gets people chatting and talking together.”