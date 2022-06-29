Secondary school in Rugby praised by Ofsted for its amazing turnaround

For the first time in its history, Rugby’s Harris Church of England Academy has been graded ‘Good’ in all areas in their recent Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors commented on the significant strengths of the school, highlighting impressive progress and ambition since the last full inspection.

The report said: “Over the last three years, leaders have tackled the issues that caused pupils to underachieve. They have put in place new ambitious plans for learning. They have provided quality training to teachers. They have appointed well-qualified teachers to fill vacancies.

"Teaching is now well organised. Pupils make good progress. Their learning builds effectively from year to year.”

In 2016, Harris was placed into ‘special measures’ by the regulator; in 2018, the academy had made progress but ‘required improvement.’

In May, however, inspectors penned a glowing report, rating the academy ‘good’ across the board.

Headteacher Roberta Harrison said: “I am extremely proud of what we have achieved and I would like to thank all of the staff, students and parents for their continued hard work and support which has enabled our school to thrive.

"Harris is a family led by a clear set of Christian values and we will continue to live out our Galatian motto ‘Whilst we have time, let us do good to all’ (6:10) in everything we do.”

Yolanda Morley-McKay, chair of Governors, added: “I am thrilled that the school has been recognised for putting in place ambitious plans for learning at our school.”

The report opens: “The school’s values are: harmonious, aspirational, responsible, respectful, inspirational and sociable.” Inspectors praised the school's transformation, a well-coordinated effort from staff, students, parents and the wider community, over a sustained period, which included the COVID-19 pandemic."

Mrs Harrison added: “We are blessed with wonderful staff and so I was very pleased to read that in relation to the staff body, inspectors found ‘Leaders support staff well and are mindful of their workload.’”