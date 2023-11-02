Register
Service of Remembrance at Rainsbrook Crematorium in Rugby

It takes place at the crematorium's Armed Forces Memorial Wall, with members of the public welcome to attend and lay wreaths
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 17:20 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 17:21 GMT
A service of Remembrance is being held at Rainsbrook Crematorium in Friday on November 10.

It takes place at the crematorium's Armed Forces Memorial Wall, with members of the public welcome to attend and lay wreaths.The service, which starts at 10.45am, includes the sounding of the Last Post to signal the start of a two-minute silence in memory of the service and sacrifice of those who have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.Refreshments will be available following the service..

