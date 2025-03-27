Severn Trent volunteers lend helping hands to Coventry school

The volunteering team from Severn Trent

A group of Severn Trent volunteers recently spent two days supporting a Coventry school with their community allotment project.

The community allotment creation project, being run by Stivichall Primary School, will serve as a space for pupils, parents, grandparents, and other community members to come together and support one another.

A number of Severn Trent volunteers spent two days constructing the new garden, replacing and painting fencing, digging, filling flower beds and building storage spaces.

As part of the NeighbourGOOD scheme, Stivichall Primary School were also awarded a grant towards material costs of the project.

Stivichall Primary School said: “We really appreciated the support from Severn Trent to help us create our community allotment, making the area accessible for our students, teachers and wider community. All the volunteers worked hard to make sure we’ll be able to enjoy the space moving forward."

Liz Heath, Social Impact Lead at Severn Trent said: “It was great to see some of our colleagues out supporting Stivichall Primary School. Our NeighbourGOOD Scheme was only introduced last year as we looked to increase our support to the communities we serve, so we’re delighted to now be out in the community supporting these projects.

“We want to support groups like this, which clearly play a crucial role in offering a helping hand to their communities, it was great to see so many faces there during the day.”