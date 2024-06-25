Signed books for Warwickshire schools

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Full-service law firm Shakespeare Martineau has donated books written and signed by multi-million-selling children’s author Michael Rosen to several Warwickshire schools.

Ilmington CofE Primary School, in Shipston-on-Stour; Great Alne Primary School, in Alcester; Loxley C of E Community Primary School, in Loxley; Shottery St Andrew’s CE Primary School, in Shottery; Stratford-upon-Avon Primary School, in Stratford-upon-Avon; St Andrew's Benn Church of England Voluntary Aided School, in Rugby; and St Lawrence Primary School, in Napton on the Hill have each received a share of 10 copies of Rosen’s 2023 book The Big Dreaming, which was named one of the Guardian’s best children’s book of the year.

It follows Shakespeare Martineau’s support of the 17th annual Stratford Literary Festival, which took place in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm sponsored two events – a talk by Polly Toynbee, a political commentator and Guardian journalist, and a sold-out event with Rosen, a former Children’s Laureate – as well as the festival’s schools outreach programme, whereby a local author will visit local schools and help engage young children in reading.

Author Louie Stowell delivering Shakespeare Martineau-donated books to St Lawrence Primary School

Annie Ashworth, trustee and festival director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Shakespeare Martineau as festival sponsors.

"The firm’s support enables us to carry out our important outreach work. A love of reading can change lives and life outcomes and is the centre of what we do.

"We hope this will be the start of a long partnership.”

Andrew Smith, head of Shakespeare Martineau’s Stratford-upon-Avon hub, added: “We are a certified B Corporation, meaning we are committed to using business as a force for good and it is vital that we back local causes that make a real difference to the lives of those within our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was our first time sponsoring the Stratford Literary Festival and its schools outreach programme – two crucial events on our doorstep that celebrate the power of words and literature.