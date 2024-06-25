Signed books for Warwickshire schools
Ilmington CofE Primary School, in Shipston-on-Stour; Great Alne Primary School, in Alcester; Loxley C of E Community Primary School, in Loxley; Shottery St Andrew’s CE Primary School, in Shottery; Stratford-upon-Avon Primary School, in Stratford-upon-Avon; St Andrew's Benn Church of England Voluntary Aided School, in Rugby; and St Lawrence Primary School, in Napton on the Hill have each received a share of 10 copies of Rosen’s 2023 book The Big Dreaming, which was named one of the Guardian’s best children’s book of the year.
It follows Shakespeare Martineau’s support of the 17th annual Stratford Literary Festival, which took place in May.
The firm sponsored two events – a talk by Polly Toynbee, a political commentator and Guardian journalist, and a sold-out event with Rosen, a former Children’s Laureate – as well as the festival’s schools outreach programme, whereby a local author will visit local schools and help engage young children in reading.
Annie Ashworth, trustee and festival director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Shakespeare Martineau as festival sponsors.
"The firm’s support enables us to carry out our important outreach work. A love of reading can change lives and life outcomes and is the centre of what we do.
"We hope this will be the start of a long partnership.”
Andrew Smith, head of Shakespeare Martineau’s Stratford-upon-Avon hub, added: “We are a certified B Corporation, meaning we are committed to using business as a force for good and it is vital that we back local causes that make a real difference to the lives of those within our community.
“This was our first time sponsoring the Stratford Literary Festival and its schools outreach programme – two crucial events on our doorstep that celebrate the power of words and literature.
"We hope pupils at the primary schools thoroughly enjoy reading Michael Rosen’s magical and award-winning book, The Big Dreaming, for decades to come.”
