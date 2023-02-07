Sixth form students deliver uplifting workshops to schools across Rugby for better mental health

Rugby Free Secondary School students volunteer for national 'Change Your Mind' initiative

Sixth form students at a Rugby school have been helping to improve children’s mental health across the town.

Rugby Free Secondary School students are volunteering for the national 'Change Your Mind' initiative.

They have created workshops, designed to improve children’s wellbeing.

Motivated by the current children's mental health crisis, the teenage Change Your Mind team have created workshops, for 10-11 year olds, on topics like relationships and transition to secondary school.

She said: “They've had an enthusiastic welcome from their audiences so far, and have been given five star reviews by the primary school children.

"Change Your Mind is a national project designed by young people, and run by 16-18 year olds in 114 secondary schools in the UK. Rugby Free Secondary School is proud to be a part of this uplifting project.”