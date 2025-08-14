Sixth formers at Princethorpe College celebrate excellent A-Level results

Sixth Formers at Princethorpe College are celebrating an excellent set of A-level results. 108 students sat A-level and BTEC examinations and completed the Extended Project Qualification this summer, and continuing the strong performances of previous cohorts, two thirds of all grades awarded were A*- B, with more than a third being A*- A. Impressively, 16 students achieved three or more A* or A grades, but the College applauds every individual’s story of success and accomplishment, whatever that may be.

Grove du Toit, Headmaster, said, “We are extremely proud of this group of young people. They have worked incredibly hard and deserve these results. It was wonderful to see their excitement this morning, and we congratulate them all on their well-deserved success. We are thrilled that our students have received such good grades but also, more importantly, that the overwhelming majority, 95%, are moving on to their first choice of next step - including Apprenticeships, University, Gap Years or full-time employment. Our Extended Curriculum has once again added so much value, developing our pupils into outstanding characters that want to make a difference.”

He continued, “I would like to thank our dedicated staff who worked with immense professionalism in supporting our students in their courses. We are delighted with our Upper Sixth’s achievements, but these students are so much more than just their grades and they all have many other fine qualities: kindness, generosity, respect and a strong moral compass, which will be tremendously important for them as they move on to the next phase of their lives. We wish them all the very best for the future.”